Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

AQUA stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

