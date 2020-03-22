Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,761 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Tennant stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 148,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $997,644.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

