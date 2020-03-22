Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,145,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,188,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after buying an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,408,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

