Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,377,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,801,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,117,000 after buying an additional 158,559 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,729,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 641,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,257,000 after buying an additional 1,626,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,570,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 1,507,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.11.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.