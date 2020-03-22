Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,174. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

