Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.20 Million in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $52.10. 5,791,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

