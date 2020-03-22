Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.26 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.29 on Friday, reaching $126.79. 1,701,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $116.98 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

