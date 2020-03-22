Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Vev Energy Income Etf (NYSEARCA:YMLP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vev Energy Income Etf (NYSEARCA:YMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.00% of Vev Energy Income Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

YMLP traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748. Vev Energy Income Etf has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

