Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $5.99. 9,769,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,021. The company has a market capitalization of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.