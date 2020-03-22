Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $191.59 and a 12-month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

