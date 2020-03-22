Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $10.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.40.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

