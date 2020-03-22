Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 19,321 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Attestor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 29.3% during the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 135.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,554,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 754,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $7.22. 14,320,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

