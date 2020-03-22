Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,966. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.