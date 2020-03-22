Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 72,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.