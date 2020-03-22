Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter worth $4,840,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,243,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,884. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

