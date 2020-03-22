Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $1.16 Million Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 466,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 1,191,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.