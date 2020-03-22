Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,332,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

