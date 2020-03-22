Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $88,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $93.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $92.92 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

