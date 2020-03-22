Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

