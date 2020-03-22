Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Veeva Systems worth $80,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE VEEV opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.