Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $520,324.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $26.20 million and approximately $520,324.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000915 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,072,102,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,019,997 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

