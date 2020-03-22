Veles Reaches Market Cap of $48,884.76 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Veles has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $48,884.76 and $48.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.02110783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.03471158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00610149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00654280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00510987 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,284,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,942 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.