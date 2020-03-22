Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the highest is $31.50 million. Veracyte posted sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $139.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $140.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $169.55 million, with estimates ranging from $168.39 million to $170.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Veracyte stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,440. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veracyte by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,044 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.