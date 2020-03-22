Verasity Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $225,834.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.04058570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000206 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

