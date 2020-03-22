Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and $703,591.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Graviex and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00601292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008218 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,214,073,143 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Crex24, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Coindeal and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

