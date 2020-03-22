VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0224 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $731,607.75 and $6,338.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,598,611 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

