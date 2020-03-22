Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

