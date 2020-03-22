VeriumReserve (VRM) One Day Volume Tops $275.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 78.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $235,864.18 and $275.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00612402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007167 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008695 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,656,813 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.