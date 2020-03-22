Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Hits $15,664.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Veros has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $97,008.08 and $15,664.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,226,651 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

