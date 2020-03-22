Viacoin Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $79,875.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinroom, Bittrex and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00602360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008503 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,548 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

