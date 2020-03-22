ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,167,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

