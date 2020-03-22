VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,313 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,212,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,305. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.