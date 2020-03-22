Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $10.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.88. 816,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,203. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $756.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $637.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

