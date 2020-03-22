Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,109 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aecom worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,959. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.