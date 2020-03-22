Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,553 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 1,801,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

