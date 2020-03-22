Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,303 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:WD traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $38.88. 352,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,206. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

