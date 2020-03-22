Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Deluxe worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 393.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe by 200.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 873,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,120. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $933.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

