Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of TEGNA worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 551,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TGNA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,558. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

