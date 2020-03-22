Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Square by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Square by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 567,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Square by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

