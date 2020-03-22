Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Beigene worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beigene by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $22.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. 2,346,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

