Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alteryx worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.78. 2,817,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,204. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.