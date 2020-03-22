Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Perrigo worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

