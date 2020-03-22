Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lear by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after buying an additional 872,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Lear stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

