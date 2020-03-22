Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,907 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.72. 2,554,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.