Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 261.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $145,858,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% in the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 2,118,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

