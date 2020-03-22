Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Mercury General worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 86.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 295.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

