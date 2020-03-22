Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Redwood Trust worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RWT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 7,499,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,461. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $735.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

