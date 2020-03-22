Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5,045.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 29.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,345 over the last ninety days.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

