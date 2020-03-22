Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 3,896,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

