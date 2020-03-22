Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

